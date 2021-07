People wear masks while waiting outside a state-run grocery in Havana on Friday, 9 July 2021. EFE/Yander Zamora

Cuba's CECMED medical safety agency issued an emergency use authorization Friday for the Abdala vaccine against Covid-19, developed on the Communist-ruled island.

"We are going to continue working to obtain the definitive health registration, which we think could come before the end of the year," Dr. Eduardo Martinez, head of state-owned pharmaceutical firm Biocubafarma, told a press conference in Havana.