Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel reviews Russian troops upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport on his first official visit to Russia on Nov. 1, 2018. EFE-EPA/Sergei Chirikov

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel disembarks from his plane upon his arrival at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport on his first official visit to Russia on Nov. 1, 2018. EFE-EPA/Sergei Chirikov

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel, who arrived here Thursday on his first official visit to Russia, celebrated the overwhelming support from the UN General Assembly for a resolution demanding that the United States end its economic embargo against the island.

The vote in the General Assembly on Thursday was 189-2. Only Israel joined the US in opposing the non-binding resolution.