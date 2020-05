A man walks in front of the Amalfi restaurant in Havana, Cuba,, where a sign out front indicates that its service is now for pick-up only. EPA-EFE/Yander Zamora

Enrique Suarez, owner of the private restaurant TocaMadera, is interviewed by Efe at that establishment located in the residential neighborhood of Miramar in Havana, Cuba. EPA-EFE/Yander Zamora

While opening and maintaining a private business in Cuba was challenging before the onset of the coronavirus, entrepreneurs now are facing new obstacles and being forced to reinvent themselves to survive an unprecedented crisis.

Even so, some of these pioneering business leaders on the Communist-ruled island are making the best of the situation and may even emerge from the pandemic stronger than before.