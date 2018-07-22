Cuba's National Assembly concluded here Sunday the second and last day of discussions regarding a proposal to modify the country's Constitution, a proposal that will be subject to popular consultations from Aug. 13-Nov. 15.

Some of the most important constitutional changes that were proposed by the assembly include eliminating references to communism in the Constitution, recognizing private property, establishing the figure of prime minister, and changing the definition of marriage, which could open to door to same-sex marriage.