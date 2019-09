US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (C) speaks at a press conference in New York on Thursday, Sept. 26. EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

Cuban former President Raul Castro and members of his family will not be allowed to enter the United States, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday, charging Fidel Castro's younger brother with violating human rights.

"Raul Castro oversees a system that arbitrarily detains thousands of Cubans and currently holds more than 100 political prisoners," Pompeo said at United Nations headquarters in New York.