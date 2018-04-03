Cuba and Saudi Arabia want to tighten their bilateral links and increase Riyadh's investments on the island, the countries' foreign ministries agreed on Monday during the first official visit to Cuba by the Arab kingdom's chief diplomat, Adel al-Jubeir.

Al-Jubeir was welcomed Monday in Havana by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, who said that he was certain this first visit "will contribute to giving an even greater push to bilateral relations, in accord with the joint decision of the two governments," the island's official press reported.