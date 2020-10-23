The US economic embargo cost the Cuban economy $5.57 billion over the 12 months that ended March 31, the island's government said Thursday, blasting the United States for ratcheting up punitive measures despite the Covid-19 pandemic.
Cuba says impact of US embargo growing
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez holds a press conference in Havana on Thursday, 22 October 2020. EFE-EPA/Yamil Lage
