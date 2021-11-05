Cuban Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca speaks on Nov. 4, 2021, in Havana regarding the 2nd Cuban Business Forum to be held from Nov. 29-Dec. 2 with an eye toward attracting foreign investment. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

With the 2nd Cuban Business Forum, scheduled for Nov. 29-Dec. 2 in Havana, the island's regime hopes to welcome representatives of firms from 41 countries and to include a panel for Cubans living abroad, Foreign Trade and Investment Minister Rodrigo Malmierca said Thursday.

At a press conference, the minister said that the forum and the virtual business fair, which will also take place on those dates, will promote business exchange, replacing the Havana International Fair, which was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.