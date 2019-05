Spanish Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto (L) addresses the media after visiting several Spanish-run hotels in Varadero, Cuba, on May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cuba's president thanked Spain's government and Spanish companies for their continued support in the wake of the United States' latest moves to tighten its embargo on the Communist-ruled island.

Miguel Diaz-Canel on Tuesday afternoon received Spanish Industry, Trade and Tourism Minister Reyes Maroto and representatives of leading Spanish companies operating in the Caribbean nation for an informal, two-hour meeting.