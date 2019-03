A file picture shows Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (R) with Britain's Prince Charles (L) at the Palace of the Revolution, seat of the Government in Havana, Cuba, Mar.25, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO MASTRASCUSA/POOL

The president of Cuba on Friday urged the Caribbean nations to stand together in opposing any military aggression against crisis-ridden Venezuela.

During a regional summit in the Nicaraguan capital of Managua, Miguel Diaz-Canel criticized the United States for saying its Monroe doctrine was as relevant today as the day it was written.