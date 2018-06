Photograph showing a passer-by walking in front of the Cuban mail service in Havana, Cuba, Jun. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/Yander Zamora

The United States and Cuba have restored direct postal exchange between the two countries on a permanent basis after a nearly two-year pilot program, the Cuban official news agency said Friday.

Cuban postal authorities and the US Postal Service "have agreed to permanently restore the postal exchange with direct flights," ACN said.