Cuban First Deputy President Miguel Diaz-Canel (C) casts his ballot at a polling station in Santa Clara, Cuba, on March 11, 2018. More than 8 million Cuban voters are eligible to vote for the country's National Assembly's members. EFE/Alejandro Ernesto/POOL

Cubans are heading to the polls to select lawmakers for the National Assembly, which will be tasked with electing a new president in April, the Sunday vote being the last step before replacing 86-year-old President Raul Castro and a move to shore up socialism and the Revolution, which the regime considers to be "under attack" by the US.

The communist island's first vice president, Miguel Diaz-Canel, emphasized that Cubans on Sunday are casting their ballots in an expression of their "unshakable commitment" to the Revolution, which is "under attack and threatened" by the US, which in recent months has taken measures "that offend and harm millions of Cubans."