Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez (L) speaks during a press conference at the headquarters of the Foreign Ministry in Havana, Cuba, 20 September 2019. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

uba: We lost more than $4 bn over 12-month period due to US embargo

Cuba registered more than $4 billion in losses in just one year as a result of the US financial and trade embargo, according to calculations released by Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Friday in Havana.

The damage to the Cuban economy was specifically tallied at $4.343 billion between April 2018 and March 2019, a period that does not include the tightening of the embargo by the Donald Trump administration since April, the foreign minister said at a press conference.