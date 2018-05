Argentine Cabinet Chief Marcos Peña (L) is welcomed by Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez (R) in Havana on May 28, 2018. EFE-EPA/Alexandre Meneghini/POOL

Argentine Cabinet Chief Marcos Peña meets with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez (not shown) in Havana on May 28, 2018. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa/POOL

Argentine Cabinet Chief Marcos Peña (2nd from left) meets with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez (2nd from right) in Havana on May 28, 2018. EFE-EPA/Alexandre Meneghini/POOL

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Monday welcomed Argentine Cabinet Chief Marcos Peña, who is making a brief visit to Havana to strengthen bilateral relations.

The Argentine official traveled to Cuba with the President Mauricio Macri's coordinator of strategic affairs, Norberto Pontiroli.