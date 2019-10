Police officers watch protesters against the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) immigration enforcement policies of the Trump administration in Louisville, Kentucky, USA, July 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RICK MUSACCHIO

A Cuban asylum seeker who was held in a detention center in Louisiana, United States, has died from apparent suicide, Immigration and Customs Enforcement reported Wednesday.

Roylan Hernandez-Diaz, 43, who was detained at Richwood Correctional Center, was “found unresponsive in his cell and efforts by facility staff and emergency personnel to revive him were unsuccessful,” ICE said in a statement. EFE-EPA