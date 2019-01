Cuban officials hold a press conference in Havana on Friday, Jan. 11, to discuss the investigation into a deadly bus crash. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The Cuban government said Friday that the bus driver was at fault for an accident in the southeastern province of Guantanamo that left seven people dead and 33 others injured.

"We have determined the direct responsibility of the driver for this regrettable event," the interior ministry said in a statement.