La Habana (CUBA). Photo taken on Nov. 13, 2018: Some 200 cars manufactured before 1960 will be on display next month in Havana's largest-ever assemblage of classic vehicles for the first edition of the Iberostar Grand Prix, presented by the Cuban unit of Iberostar hotels. EPA/EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa/FILE

Some 200 cars manufactured before 1960 will be on display next month in Havana's largest-ever assemblage of classic vehicles for the first edition of the Iberostar Grand Prix, presented by the Cuban unit of Iberostar hotels.

Registration is set for Dec. 1 and trophies will be handed out on Dec. 15, organizers told a press conference here Friday.