General view of the Cuban National Ballet (BNC) after the news of the death of iconic Cuban ballerina Alicia Alonso at age 98 in Havana, Cuba, 17 October 2019. EFE-EPA/ Yander Zamora

File photo taken Jan. 19, 2006, showing Cuban ballerina Alicia Alonso in Madrid. Alonso died at age 98 in Havana on Oct. 17, 2019. EFE-EPA Kiko Huesca FILE

File photo taken Oct. 28, 2016, showing Cuban ballerina Alicia Alonso (c) during an event in Havana. Alonso died at age 98 in Havana on Oct. 17, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Ernesto Mastrascusa FILE

Cuban ballerina Alicia Alonso, a legendary figure in classic dance, died Thursday, a representative of the Cuban National Ballet (BNC) told EFE. She was 98.

Alonso, who despite her advanced age remained active at the helm of the prestigious BNC, had been admitted for health complications to Havana's CIMEQ medical center, where she died about midday.