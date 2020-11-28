Several young people sing during the peaceful protest in support of the evicted strikers, in front of the Ministry of Culture, on Saturday, in Havana, Cuba. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

Young artists sing during the peaceful protest in support of the evicted strikers, in front of the Ministry of Culture, on Saturday, in Havana, Cuba. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Policemen and state security agents (with their backs turned) prevent a group of people from reaching the peaceful protest in support of the evicted strikers, in front of the Ministry of Culture, on Saturday, in Havana, Cuba. EFE-EPA/Yander Zamora

The eviction and arrest of 14 Cuban activists in Havana have dealt a severe blow to the opposition that has dispersed and gone practically incommunicado despite support from local artists and international organizations.

On Thursday night, authorities forcibly removed the dissidents from the house of visual artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcantara on the Damas street in the San Isidro district, where the activists had gathered since Nov 16 to demand the release of one of their colleagues, who received an eight-month prison term on charges of contempt. EFE-EPA