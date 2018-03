A man in Cuba on Friday, March 9, 2018, reads posters about the candidates in Sunday's general elections to choose lawmakers for the National Assembly, the first step to bringing a new generation to power on the island. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Ernesto

Photo of a poster taken on Friday, March 9, 2018, that reminds Cubans about Sunday's general elections to choose lawmakers for the National Assembly, the first step to bringing a new generation to power on the island. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Ernesto

A woman walks in front of a billboard on Friday, March 9, 2018, that reminds Cubans about Sunday's general elections to choose lawmakers for the National Assembly, the first step to bringing a new generation to power on the island. EFE-EPA/Alejandro Ernesto

Governed for almost 60 years by historic figures of the Revolution, Cuba is preparing for a new generation to take power, a process that begins with Sunday's general elections to choose lawmakers for the National Assembly.

More than 8 million Cubans are registered to vote this Sunday for the 605 legislators that make up the National Assembly of People's Power in elections that signify the ratification of the candidates, since there are exactly 605 seats in the nation's unicameral parliament.