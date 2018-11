LA HABANA, CUBA, Nov. 8, 2018 (Photo taken on Nov. 2, 2018).- News that Panama is creating a card allowing Cubans to enter the Central American country without a visa has been greeted with enthusiasm on the island, especially among entrepreneurs struggling with the absence of wholesale markets and suppliers in this officially socialist country. EPA/EFE/FILE/Ernesto Mastrascusa.

LA HABANA, CUBA, Nov. 8, 2018.- Panama's ambassador to Cuba, Max Lopez Cornejo, told EFE that there is a lot of interest for Cuban entrepreneurs to travel to Panama. EPA/EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

News that Panama is creating a card allowing Cubans to enter the Central American country without a visa has been greeted with enthusiasm on the island, especially among entrepreneurs struggling with the absence of wholesale markets and suppliers in this officially socialist country.

While known as the "tourism card," the permit is likely to be used by many Cubans for shopping expeditions to Panama's Colon Free Zone (ZLC).