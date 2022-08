A fisherman casts a net in Matanzas, Cuba, as the smoke from a fire at an oil storage facility billows across the sky on 9 August 2022. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Mexican volunteers arrive in Matanzas, Cuba, on 9 August 2022 to aid in efforts to extinguishg a massive blaze at an oil storage facility. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Firefighters battle a blaze at an oil storage facility in Matanzas, Cuba, on 9 August 2022/ EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The crews battling the fire at an oil storage facility in this Cuban port city reported some progress Tuesday while cautioning that the situation remains "complex and difficult."

"It's still an enormous fire, but we observe a different situation than yesterday," Cuba's deputy fire chief, Alexander Avalos, told a press conference in Matanzas, a city of some 140,000 residents west of Havana.