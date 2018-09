Ramon Labañino (L) and Gerardo Hernandez (C-R), two of the 'Cuban Five', attend an event to mark the 20th anniversary of their arrest, Havana, Cuba, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Rene Gonzalez (L), Ramon Labañino (2-L), Gerardo Hernandez (C-R), and Fernando Gonzalez (R), four of the 'Cuban Five', attend an event to mark the 20th anniversary of their arrest, Havana, Cuba, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Rene Gonzalez (L), Ramon Labañino (2-L), Gerardo Hernandez (C-L) and Fernando Gonzalez (C-R), four of the 'Cuban Five', attend an event to mark the 20th anniversary of their arrest, Havana, Cuba, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Gerardo Hernandez, one of the 'Cuban Five', speaks during event to mark the 20th anniversary of their arrest, Havana, Cuba, Sept. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Gerardo Hernandez looks at his watch and says: "20 years ago, at this precise moment, we were being interrogated in an FBI detention room."

The 1998 arrest of Hernandez and four other Cuban intelligence officers in the United States deepened the rift between the two countries that only started to subside in 2014, with the thaw in relations between Washington and Havana.