A file photo of the president of Efe, Spain's international news agency,Gabriela Cañas. EFE/ Emilio Naranjo

Cuban authorities on Monday restored the accreditations of three Efe journalists, marking a decisive step toward the normalization of the work of Spain's international news agency on the island.

The Cuban government's International Press Center made that move after a meeting in Havana between its senior officials and an Efe delegation.