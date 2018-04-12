Organization of American States Secretary-General Luis Almagro (c) reacts to protests by several dozen Cuban and Venezuelan government supporters at a civil society meeting held in Lima on April 12, 2018. EFE-EPA/Alberto Valderrama

More than 50 Cuban government supporters and about 10 Venezuelans on Thursday here boycotted the start of a meeting among representatives of the Peruvian government and members of civil society from around the Americas, an event being held within the framework of activities surrounding the Summit of the Americas.

When Organization of American States Secretary-General Luis Almagro was preparing to inaugurate the meeting, a group of Cubans denounced the "anti-democratic format" of the gathering and did not stop shouting things like "Mercenaries!" during the entire event, chanting slogans and singing the Cuban national anthem.