A woman observes a roofless room of the house, affected by the tornado, at the municipally of Regla, Havana, Cuba, 28 January 2019. A dozen out of the 172 wounded in a tronado that hit Havana last night remain in critical state. EPA- EFE/ Ernesto Mastrascusa

Several people affected by the tornado wait to be taken to a shelter at the municipality of Luyano, in Havana, Cuba, 28 January 2019. A dozen out of the 172 wounded in a tronado that hit Havana last night remain in critical state. EPA-EFE/ Ernesto Mastrascusa

Two children walk pas rubble and destroyed cars at the municipality of Luyano, in Havana, Cuba, 28 January 2019. A dozen out of the 172 wounded in a tronado that hit Havana last night remain in critical state. EPA- EFE/ Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cuba's Cabinet met Monday to evaluate the damage caused by a tornado that cut a destructive swath through parts of Havana, killing three people and leaving 170 injured.

"The Cuban Council of Ministers met to evaluate the effects of the tornado and rain in Havana. Steps were taken to advance the recovery," President Miguel Diaz-Canel wrote on Twitter.