First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba, Raul Castro (C) salutes attendees at an event for the 60th anniversary of the revolution, held in the cemetery of Santa Ifigenia, where the ashes of the historical leader of the Cuban revolution Fidel Castro and Cuban national hero Jose Marti in Santiago de Cuba, Cuba, Jan. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ERNESTO MASTRASCUSA / POOL

The government of Cuba published Saturday the final draft of its new Constitution ahead of a referendum on Feb. 24.

The new Constitution, which seeks to update the current version drafted in 1976, was put to the public for consultation two weeks after it was unanimously approved by the parliament.