Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (3rd from L) is joined by predecessor Raul Castro for an event in Cienfuegos, Cuba, on 26 July 1953 to mark National Rebellion Day. EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cuba marked Tuesday's 69th anniversary of the start of Fidel Castro's revolution with the kind of mass gathering that was impossible the last two years because of Covid-19 and President Miguel Diaz-Canel used the occasion to blame the island's economic woes on the embargo imposed by the United States six decades ago.

The president and predecessor Raul Castro - Fidel's younger brother - traveled to the central city of Cienfuegos for an event with 10,000 people.