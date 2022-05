File photo showing the interior of Cuba's National Assembly of Popular Power, the national legislature, in Havana. EFE/Ariel Ley Royero

Cuba's unicameral legislature, the National Assembly of Popular Power (ANPP), on Sunday in an extraordinary session approved the communist island's new Criminal Code which includes, among other things, sentences of up to three years in prison for anyone found guilty of insulting public officials and prohibits foreign financing of local media outlets.

Lawmakers approved the bill in a session attended by President Miguel Diaz-Canel and former President Raul Castro, who governed from 2008 to 2018.