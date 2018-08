Photograph showing Luis Enrique Ferrer, brother of Cuban dissident Jose Daniel Ferrer, with Cuba Decide leader Rosa Maria Paya and activist Liettis Rachel Reyes during a press conference in Miami, Florida, Aug 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Mar Vila

Cuban opposition leader Jose Daniel Ferrer denounced the "psychological torture" he was subjected to during his time in prison upon his release Wednesday morning, although "attempted murder" charges still hang over his head.

The Cuban Patriotic Union (UnPaCu) leader - who was released at around 10:30 am from the Versalles Operations Unit in Santiago de Cuba - spoke to reporters over the phone at a press conference organized by the Cuban-American National Foundation in Miami.