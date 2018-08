Cuban poet Carilda Oliver Labra (L), during the a XIII Book Fair of the Havana Feb 6 2004 at San Carlos de La Cabaña in Cuba. EPA- EFE FILE/Alejandro Ernesto

Poet Carilda Oliver Labra, a recipient of Cuba's National Prize for Literature, died Wednesday in her native Matanzas, state media reported. She was 96.

The remains of the poet, who wrote the highly praised "Me desordeno amor, me desordeno" ("I'm becoming a mess, love; I'm becoming a mess"), were cremated and a memorial service will be held at Oliver's home at Calzada de Tirry 81, an address she used for the title of one of her volumes of poetry.