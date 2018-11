Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (2-L), is accompanied by Cuban First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel (R), during wreath laying ceremony at the Jose Marti Memorial at Revolution Square in Havana, Cuba, Sep. 24, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEJANDRO ERNESTO

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang (R) talks to Cuban First Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel (L) after his arrival at the international airport of Havana, Cuba, Sep. 24, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

The president of Cuba continued Thursday his three-day visit to China with a meeting in Beijing with the Chinese premier with the aim of consolidating bilateral ties.

During the meeting, Miguel Diaz-Canel told Li Keqiang he wished for the new generations of Chinese and Cubans to continue to consolidate ties between their countries, according to a tweet by the Cuban foreign ministry.