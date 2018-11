Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and President of the State Council and Council of Ministers of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez (L) shake hands at the Government Office in Hanoi, Vietnam, Nov 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH / POOL

Vietnamese students wave Vietnamese and Cuban flags on the arrival of Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel (not pictured) before a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Nov 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHAM / POOL

Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel (L) poses for a photo with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Phu Trong (R) in front of a statue of late Vietnamese revolutionary leader Ho Chi Minh at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Nov 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHAM / POOL

Cuba's president met with his Vietnamese counterpart on Friday during his three-day official visit to the South-East Asian country.

Miguel Diaz-Canel was received on Thursday night by Vice President of Vietnam, Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh at Hanoi airport along with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla and Vice President of the Council of Ministers Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz.