Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez speaks during a joint statement with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) following their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 02 November 2018. Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez is on official visit in Russia. EPA-EFE/FILE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (R) with Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) during a visit to the national exhibition stands at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China, 05 November 2018. High Chinese and foreign officials attended the event which runs from 05 to 10 November 2018 in Shanghai. EPA-EFE/DMITRY ASTAKHOV / SPUTNIK / GOVERNMENT PRESS SERVICE POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel attends a meeting with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Director-General Audrey Azoulay (unseen) at the organization's headquarters in Paris, France, 01 November 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

The President of Cuba started his three-day official visit to China on Tuesday, where he is scheduled to attend the first China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai and meet with his Chinese counterpart, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Miguel Diaz-Canel arrived in Shanghai from Pyongyang Tuesday, where he met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un Monday, thereby starting his first state visit to China after taking office in April, Cuban state media reported.