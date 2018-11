President of the State Council and Council of Ministers of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez (L) meets Russian Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko in Moscow, Russia, Nov. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV

President of the State Council and Council of Ministers of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez (R) attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in downtown Moscow, Russia, Nov. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MLADEN ANTONOV

President of the State Council and Council of Ministers of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez (C) attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in downtown Moscow, Russia, Nov. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MLADEN ANTONOV

President of the State Council and Council of Ministers of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez (L) attends a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier by the Kremlin wall in downtown Moscow, Russia, Nov. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MLADEN ANTONOV

Cuba's president is set to meet his Russian counterpart on Friday in his first official visit to Moscow since his inauguration as the head of state.

During Miguel Diaz-Canel's three-day visit, which is his first state visit outside of the Caribbean since coming to power in May, the new Cuban leader is to address Cuba's economic and defense cooperation with Russia's President Vladimir Putin.