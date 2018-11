Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and President of the State Council and Council of Ministers of Cuba Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez (L) shake hands at the Government Office in Hanoi, Vietnam, Nov. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH / POOL

The president of Cuba on Saturday visited the Cu Chi tunnels which were used by Communist guerrillas during the Vietnam war against the United States, on the last day of his official trip to South Asian Nation.

Miguel Diaz-Canel flew in from Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City to visit the tunnels, which are now a tourist attraction.