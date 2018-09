Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (2nd r.) and his wife Lis Cuesta (3rd r.) visit on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, the September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, where he blames capitalism and imperialism for the terrorist attacks 17 years ago on the financial heart of the city. EFE-EPA/Cubadebate

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (3rd r.) and his wife Lis Cuesta (2nd r.) visit on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, the September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, where he blames capitalism and imperialism for the terrorist attacks 17 years ago on the financial heart of the city. EFE-EPA/Cubadebate

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel visited Saturday the September 11 Memorial & Museum in New York, where he blamed capitalism and imperialism for the terrorist attacks 17 years ago on the financial heart of the city.

Diaz-Canel, 58, on a visit to the US metropolis since last Sunday to take part in the UN General Assembly held this week, defined the memorial located in the so-called Ground Zero as "overwhelming, full of symbolism," Havana state media reported.