US Republican Sen. Jeff Flake (L) and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt (R) speak to the media in Havana on June 4, 2018. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel welcomed Flake and Schmidt to the island to discuss bilateral relations. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday welcomed US Republican Sen. Jeff Flake and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt.

During their meeting, Diaz-Canel and the US visitors exchanged views on the state of bilateral relations and possible areas of cooperation and "mutual interest," Cuba's state-run media reported.