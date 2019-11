Spanish Queen Letizia (R) and Cuban first lady Lis Cuesta (L) during a ceremony at the Jose Marti Memorial in Havana, Cuba, on Nov. 12, 2019. The visit by Felipe VI and Letizia is the first state visit by a Spanish king to Cuba. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Spanish King Felipe VI (L) and Queen Letizia (2-R) attend a welcome ceremony at the Jose Marti Memorial in Havana, Cuba, on Nov. 12, 2019. The visit by Felipe and Letizia is the first state visit by a Spanish king to Cuba. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Spanish King Felipe VI (2-L) and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (L) and Spanish Queen Letizia (R) accompanied by Cuban first lady Lis Cuesta (2-R) during a ceremony at the Jose Marti Memorial in Havana, Cuba, on Nov. 12, 2019. The visit by Felipe and Letizia is the first state visit by a Spanish king to Cuba. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Spanish King Felipe VI (L) and Queen Letizia (2-L) attend a welcome ceremony at the Jose Marti Memorial in Havana, Cuba, on Nov. 12, 2019. The visit by Felipe and Letizia is the first state visit by a Spanish king to Cuba. EPA-EFE/JUAN CARLOS HIDALGO

Spanish King Felipe VI (right) and Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel (left) take part in an event on Nov. 12, 2019, at the Palace of the Revolution, the Cuban president's official residence, in Havana, Cuba. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cuba's president met here Tuesday with Spain's visiting king and queen at the start of what is the first-ever state visit by a Spanish monarch to the Caribbean island.

The visit by King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia also coincides with the quincentennial of the founding of Havana.