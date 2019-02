Photo from Feb. 13, 2019 of the damage after a tornado hit on Jan. 27 in Havana Cuba. Cuban youth spearhead recovery from tornado. EPA- EFE/Yander Zamora

Leonel, 91, and his wife Pirita, 74, sip coffee amid what's left of their home neighborhood after the first tornado to hit the Cuban capital since 1940 brought winds of 300 km/h (186 mph) to five districts on Havana's east side.

It all happened in less than a minute: a noise that sounded like the roar of an airplane followed by chaos. The walls and most of the roof gave way and debris rained down on the couple, leaving Lionel with minor injuries.