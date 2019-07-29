Cuban Catholics on Sunday bade farewell to Cardinal Jaime Ortega, the leader of the island's Church, in a funeral mass held at the Cathedral of Havana attended by the faithful, bishops and priests as well as representatives of the Cuban government.
The body of the late cardinal and archbishop emeritus of Havana, dressed in a red chasuble – a color used in the funeral ceremonies for Popes and cardinals – was displayed at the church alongside his ring, miter and staff from Friday (the day of his death) until Sunday.