View of the coffin with the body of Cardinal Jaime Ortega during the last mass in his honor at the Cathedral, in Havana, Cuba, on July 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/Fernando Medina / POOL

Hundreds of people attend the last mass in honor of Cardinal Jaime Ortega at the Cathedral, in Havana, Cuba, on July 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/Fernando Medina / POOL

Members of the clergy attend the last mass in honor of Cardinal Jaime Ortega at the Cathedral, in Havana, Cuba, on July 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/Fernando Medina / POOL

Members of the clergy carry the coffin with the body of Cardinal Jaime Ortega after the last mass at the Cathedral, in Havana, Cuba, July 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/Fernando Medina / POOL

Cuban Catholics on Sunday bade farewell to Cardinal Jaime Ortega, the leader of the island's Church, in a funeral mass held at the Cathedral of Havana attended by the faithful, bishops and priests as well as representatives of the Cuban government.

The body of the late cardinal and archbishop emeritus of Havana, dressed in a red chasuble – a color used in the funeral ceremonies for Popes and cardinals – was displayed at the church alongside his ring, miter and staff from Friday (the day of his death) until Sunday.