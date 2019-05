Cuban people participate during the parade to commemorate the Labor Day in Havana, Cuba, on May 1 2019. Thousands of people participate in the march with the Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and the former President Raul Castro. EPA-EFE/Yander Zamora

Cuban military participate during the parade to commemorate the Labor Day in Havana, Cuba, on May 1 2019. Thousands of people participate in the march with the Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel and the former President Raul Castro. EPA-EFE/Yander Zamora

Cuban former President Raul Castro participates during the parade to commemorate the Labor Day in Havana, Cuba, on May 1 2019. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Cuban former President Raul Castro (C) talks to some former generals as he participates on the parade to commemorate the Labor Day in Havana, Cuba, on May 1 2019. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Mastrascusa

Tens of thousands of people participated Wednesday in the traditional May Day parade in Cuba's capital as President Miguel Diaz-Canel and former head of state and current Cuban Communist Party (PCC) leader Raul Castro watched.

"Unity, Commitment and Victory" was the slogan printed on a large banner that led the enormous crowd of citizens of all ages and occupations through Havana.