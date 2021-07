A policeman blocks the passage in the areas surrounding the Capitol, as a measure against the anti-government protests held in recent days, in Havana, Cuba, 13 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Yander Zamora

Three days after protests erupted across Cuba, the government has maintained heavy police deployment in the streets of the island, where there have been no new verifiable demonstrations and citizens seek detained relatives while trying to evade the internet blackout.

The real numbers of detainees remained unknown Wednesday, since the authorities have not offered official data, while international organizations, activists and lists circulating on social networks report hundreds.