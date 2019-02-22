With the stage practically built, 100 percent hotel occupancy and most of the artists already there, the Colombian city of Cucuta is ready to receive more than 250,000 people on Friday for the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert, an event that seeks to raise funds for essential humanitarian aid for Venezuela.
A total of 32 artists from Argentina, Colombia, Spain, the US, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Sweden, and Venezuela will participate in the concert, which aims to raise up to $100 million in the next 60 days.