A general view of humanitarian aid boxes stored at a warehouse near the Tienditas border bridge between Colombia and Venezuela, in Cucuta, Colombia, 21 February 2019. The aid is expected to be transferred to the Venezuela next Saturday. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

Colombian police officers on duty at La Tienditas border bridge, in Cucuta, Colombia, 21 February 2019 where dozens of international artists will perform tomorrow in the Venezuela Aid Live, at one of the three border checkpoints between Colombia and Venezuela where tonnes of humanitarian aid for Venezuela remain. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

Staff work in the assembly of the Venezuela Aid Live starion at Las Tienditas border bridge, in Cucuta, Colombia, 21 February 2019, where dozens of international artists will perform tomorrow at one of the three border checkpoints between Colombia and Venezuela where tonnes of humanitarian aid for Venezuela remain. EPA-EFE/ERNESTO GUZMAN JR

With the stage practically built, 100 percent hotel occupancy and most of the artists already there, the Colombian city of Cucuta is ready to receive more than 250,000 people on Friday for the "Venezuela Aid Live" concert, an event that seeks to raise funds for essential humanitarian aid for Venezuela.

A total of 32 artists from Argentina, Colombia, Spain, the US, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Sweden, and Venezuela will participate in the concert, which aims to raise up to $100 million in the next 60 days.