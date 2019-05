A handout photo provided by Taiwan presidential office shows Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (R) and Guatemala President Jimmy Morales (3-L) during a visit inside the Daxi Tea Factory in Taoyuan City, Taiwan, May 2, 2019. EPA/TAIWAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo provided by Taiwan presidential office shows Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (R) and Guatemala President Jimmy Morales (C) during a visit inside the Daxi Tea Factory in Taoyuan City, Taiwan, May.2, 2019

A handout photo provided by Taiwan presidential office shows Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (R) and Guatemala President Jimmy Morales (C) inspecting types of tea during a visit inside the Daxi Tea Factory in Taoyuan City, Taiwan, May.2, 2019.

A handout photo provided by Taiwan presidential office shows Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (R) and Guatemala President Jimmy Morales (2-R) taste tofu during a visit to Daxi district in Taoyuan City, Taiwan, May.2, 2019.

The president of Guatemala on Thursday visited a shop selling tofu and a factory that makes tea – signature products of Taiwan – as part of a tour to get acquainted with the local life during an official visit to the island.

Jimmy Morales, accompanies by his wife Patricia Marroquin, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and the mayor of the Taiwanese city of Taoyuan, Cheng Wen-tsan, tasted soy products, such as dry tofu and soy milk.