Photo provided by the New York Governor's Office showing Gov. Andrew Cuomo during his June 16, 2020, press conference in Albany, New York. EFE-EPA/ Darren Mcgee /New York Governor's Office/ Editorial Use Only / No Sales

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday reported that the state had registered its lowest number of Covid-19 hospitalizations since March 20 as well as the lowest three-day rolling average death toll to date.

The state reported a 3-day average of 24 daily deaths from Covid-19 after on Monday registering 25 such deaths, while the infection rate declined to 1.3 percent after being above 50 percent at the beginning of the health crisis.