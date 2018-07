Indian paramilitary men stand guard near barbed wire set up as barricade by police during restrictions in downtown area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, July 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri Muslims protesters prepare to throw stones at Indian police during clashes in downtown in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Jul. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri people walk past as an Indian paramilitary man stands guard during shutdown in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Jul. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A heavy security presence has been deployed in Indian-administered Kashmir and a curfew imposed on Sunday, the second death anniversary of a young insurgent which sparked the worst protests the region has seen in recent years.

In addition to the curfew, internet services have been suspended.