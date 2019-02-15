People in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, watch a damaged vehicle after it was vandalized by an angry mob during protests against the terror attack that killed over forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Pulwama of Kashmir, India, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

A protester in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, waves Indian flag and shout slogans against Pakistan during a protest against the terror attack that killed over 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel in Pulwama, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

Vehicles set on fire by an angry mob during a protest in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, against a terror attack that killed over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Pulwama, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

A curfew was imposed in the Jammu region of Indian Kashmir on Friday after violent protests erupted, following a deadly suicide attack by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad against a police convoy that killed at least 42 policemen.

On Thursday evening, a suicide bomber had rammed a vehicle packed with explosives into a paramilitary convoy on a busy highway, around 25 km (some 16 miles) from the summer capital Srinagar, in what was the deadliest attack in the three-decade history of Kashmir insurgency.