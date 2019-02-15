A curfew was imposed in the Jammu region of Indian Kashmir on Friday after violent protests erupted, following a deadly suicide attack by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad against a police convoy that killed at least 42 policemen.
On Thursday evening, a suicide bomber had rammed a vehicle packed with explosives into a paramilitary convoy on a busy highway, around 25 km (some 16 miles) from the summer capital Srinagar, in what was the deadliest attack in the three-decade history of Kashmir insurgency.