Vehicles on fire after being set ablaze by the angry mob during a protest against the terror attack that killed over forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Pulwama in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

Indian protesters shout slogans in front of vehicles on fire after it was set ablaze by the angry mob during a protest against the terror attack that killed over forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Pulwama in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Feb. 15, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

Jammu and Kashmir police men stand guard during curfew in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Feb. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

An Indian army soldier looks from the vehicle as they carry out a flag march during curfew in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Feb. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

Indian army soldiers carry out a flag march during curfew in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Feb. 16, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

A curfew remained in place in Jammu region of Indian-administered Kashmir Saturday after people protesting against the recent deadly militant attack on government forces set fire to vehicles and damaged property.

"Curfew will remain in force in Jammu, however the situation will be re-assessed late afternoon to decide about any relaxations,” the Jammu district magistrate said in a statement.