Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (C), shoots as Boston Celtics center Al Horford (R), and Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (L) defend, during the first half of Game 4 of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals, between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 10 June 2022. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (C), goes to the basket as Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (R), and Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (L) defend, during the first half of Game 4 of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals, between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 10 June 2022. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (L), and Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (R) in action, during the first half of Game 4 of the National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals, between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts, USA, 10 June 2022. EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER SHUTTERSTOCK OUT

Steph Curry came into his own on Friday, two days after triggering concerns due to a leg injury, by shooting a double-double of 43 points and 10 rebounds and helping the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 107-97, with the NBA Finals series now tied 2-2.

At Boston's TD Garden, Curry's three-pointers spoiled the party for the hosts, and returned the home advantage to the Warriors as they go into the fifth game of the best-of-seven series at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday.